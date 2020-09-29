Do Indians spend most time on employment, work? NO, govt report reveals interesting truth

an average Indian spends only 11.4 per cent of the total time on employment and related activities and on the other hand, spends 50.4 per cent of the total time on self-care and maintenance. (Bloomberg image)

While more than 90 per cent Indians are engaged in socializing, community participation, and religious practices, not even 40 per cent Indians are involved in employment and related activities. The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) today released an interesting report titled ‘NSS REPORT: TIME USE IN INDIA-2019, which showed the percentage of the population engaged in various activities and the time they spend on those activities. The report showed that a person in India spends 429 minutes (over 7 hours) every day on employment and related activities while spending 726 minutes (over 12 hours) on self-care and maintenance. It is also interesting to note that men spend more time on self-care and maintenance compared to women.

The data further indicates that an average Indian spends only 11.4 per cent of the total time on employment and related activities and on the other hand, spends 50.4 per cent of the total time on self-care and maintenance. Though men spend 4 times more time on employment and related activities, they still get more time to spend on self-care every day. Also, men and women together spend 1.8 per cent of total day time in the production of goods for their own final use.

Also Read: India may soon store crude oil in US, other foreign nations; invites cos to enhance domestic capacity

The survey covered each member of age 6 years and above from 1,38,799 households, mostly rural. The government said that the Time Use Survey (TUS) is an important source of information about the activities that are performed by the population and the time duration for which such activities are performed. One distinguishing feature of Time Use Survey from other household surveys is that it can capture time disposition on different aspects of human activities, be it paid, unpaid or other activities with such details which are not possible in other surveys, it added. It is for the first time when the National Statistical Office (NSO) has conducted the Time Use Survey in India.