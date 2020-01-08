Disparity brings Oilmeal exports down 79% in December: SEA data

Kandla port handled 36% of the country’s oilmeal exports at 656,067 tonne

The country’s oilmeal exports in December 2019 declined 79% to 67,562 tonne as compared to 324,927 tonne in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

The overall export of oilmeals during April-December 2019 stood at 1,802,434 tonne compared to 2,411,248 tonne in the year-ago period, a decline of 25%. This is mainly due to disparity in export of oilmeals, specifically soyabean meal because of the higher minimum support price (MSP) of beans which makes the domestic soyabean meal expensive in international market in comparison.

The silver lining of the export is the sharp increase in the export of castor meal which jumped nearly 60% to 469,248 tonne from 292,511 tonne in the same period last year. During April-December 2019, Vietnam imported 228,553 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 473,010 tonne), consisting of 5,316 tonne of soyabean meal, 144,570 tonne of rapeseed meal and 78,667 tonne of de-oiled rice bran extraction.

South Korea imported 709,312 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 578,443 tonne), consisting 37,616 tonne of soyabean meal, 294,758 tonne of rapeseed meal and 376,938 tonne of castorseed meal. Thailand imported 176,555 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 258,400 tonne), consisting 155,959 tonne of rapeseed meal, 17,581 tonne of rice bran extractions and 3,015 tonne of soyabean meal.

Kandla port handled 36% of the country’s oilmeal exports at 656,067 tonne, followed by Mundra handled 588,547 tonne (33%), Mumbai including JNPT handled 130,267 tonnes (7%), Kolkata handled 105,786 tonne (6%) and others ports handled 321,767 tonne (18%).