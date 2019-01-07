Direct tax collections surge 14% on-year in April-December period; key figures in a nutshell

During the 9-month period, the refunds amounting to Rs 1.30 lakh crore have been issued.

The direct tax collections rose by 14.1% in the April-December period to Rs 8.74 lakh crore, in what could provide relief to the economy from a budget deficit. During the 9-month period, the refunds amounting to Rs 1.30 lakh crore have also been issued, an increase of 17% from the year-ago period, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“It is pertinent to mention that collections of the corresponding period of fiscal 2017-18 also included extraordinary collections under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS), 2016 amounting to Rs 10,844 crore (third and last instalment of IDS), which do not form part of the current year’s collections,” the ministry said in a statement.

