Direct benefits: Fertiliser sops give big push to DBT

With three months still to go, such transfers of sops/ entitlements by end-FY19 could be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, up 32% year-on-year.

Helped by the transfer of fertiliser subsidies, direct benefit transfers (DBT) by the government have touched Rs 1.9 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the level achieved in the whole of FY18.

With three months still to go, such transfers of sops/ entitlements by end-FY19 could be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, up 32% year-on-year. However, the Centre’s plan to use the DBT platform for nearly two-thirds of its annual welfare budget of Rs 4 lakh crore may not materialise in FY19 as PDS food is yet to be fully DBT-enabled.