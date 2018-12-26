Direct benefits: Fertiliser sops give big push to DBT

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 2:39 AM

Helped by the transfer of fertiliser subsidies, direct benefit transfers (DBT) by the government have touched Rs 1.9 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the level achieved in the whole of FY18.

fertliser, DBT, direct bank transferWith three months still to go, such transfers of sops/ entitlements by end-FY19 could be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, up 32% year-on-year.

Helped by the transfer of fertiliser subsidies, direct benefit transfers (DBT) by the government have touched Rs 1.9 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the level achieved in the whole of FY18.

With three months still to go, such transfers of sops/ entitlements by end-FY19 could be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, up 32% year-on-year. However, the Centre’s plan to use the DBT platform for nearly two-thirds of its annual welfare budget of Rs 4 lakh crore may not materialise in FY19 as PDS food is yet to be fully DBT-enabled.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Direct benefits: Fertiliser sops give big push to DBT
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition