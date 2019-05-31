Digital economy alone to be 20% of total economy in just 6 years: Focus on these sectors needed

By: |
Published: May 31, 2019 5:52:43 PM

By 2025, the digital economy is expected to grow multi-fold backed by the services sector of the country and will be one-fifth of the total economy size.

SBI, GDP, RBI, Rate Cut, Monetary Policy, Inflation, GVA, आर्थिक वृद्धि, एसबीआई, जीडीपी, Policy, Right PolicyRepresentative Image

India is poised to become a $1 trillion economy if it focuses on other sectors such as education, energy and others rather than just IT and electronics, a commerce ministry official said on Friday. By 2025, the digital economy is expected to grow multi-fold backed by the services sector of the country and will be one-fifth of the total economy size, Sangeeta Saxena, Director in the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, addressing an India-China business forum in Beijing. “With 560 million internet subscribers and the world’s second largest instant messaging service users after China, India has emerged as one of the three top digital economies of the world,” PTI reported her as saying.

Also, India has the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which has a database of 1.2 billion people as Aadhaar, Sangeeta Saxena said. The government has realised that the potential of the services sector is overwhelming and has pegged the digital economy to touch one trillion of total economic value by 2025. Currently, this is at 4200-250 billion, it can go up to $ 500 billion if India does not leverage other sectors as well, she added.

While the digital economy focuses only on the IT and electronics sector as of now, it can also take into account sectors such as education, energy, financial, healthcare, logistics and transportation. With this, the digital economy can touch $1 trillion. This could also be an opportunity for business for local and global investors including neighbour China, which can invest in the emerging technologies. The digital economy will amount to 20% of the overall expected economy by 2025 which is pegged to grow to $5 trillion. “Of this, services sector constitutes about $3 trillion, Sangeeta Saxena said.

Need to tap the service sector

The service sector is the area which promises maximum potential and is awaiting exploitation. The sector constitutes more than 62% of the gross value added and more than 50% of FDI flowing into India is attracted by it.

India leads the software and service sector while China leads in manufacturing. Hence, India is entering into partnerships with many countries including China to diversify market to have synergies, she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Digital economy alone to be 20% of total economy in just 6 years: Focus on these sectors needed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition