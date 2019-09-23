Digital drive: UPI volumes inching towards 1-billion mark

However, much of the volumes are in the nature of P2P transactions, say experts, with merchants still somewhat reluctant to transact digitally.
After a slight dip in June and July, UPI payments rose to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in August.
Nonetheless, volumes are inching towards the 1-billion mark.
Meanwhile, transactions via AEPS crossed 200 million in July with the value nudging the Rs 10,000-crore mark, at Rs 9,685 crore.
