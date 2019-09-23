Digital drive: UPI volumes inching towards 1-billion mark

Nonetheless, volumes are inching towards the 1-billion mark.

After a slight dip in June and July, UPI payments rose to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in August. However, much of the volumes are in the nature of P2P transactions, say experts, with merchants still somewhat reluctant to transact digitally.

Meanwhile, transactions via AEPS crossed 200 million in July with the value nudging the Rs 10,000-crore mark, at Rs 9,685 crore.