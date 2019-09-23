Digital drive: UPI volumes inching towards 1-billion mark

Published: September 23, 2019 2:26:09 AM

However, much of the volumes are in the nature of P2P transactions, say experts, with merchants still somewhat reluctant to transact digitally.

After a slight dip in June and July, UPI payments rose to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in August. However, much of the volumes are in the nature of P2P transactions, say experts, with merchants still somewhat reluctant to transact digitally.

Nonetheless, volumes are inching towards the 1-billion mark.

Meanwhile, transactions via AEPS crossed 200 million in July with the value nudging the Rs 10,000-crore mark, at Rs 9,685 crore.

