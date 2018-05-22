Did Modi’s demonetisation succeed in killing cash? RBI’s latest data will surprise you

The cash with public is 7 percent higher at Rs 18.25 trillion at April end compared with Rs 17 trillion at the start of November 2016.

Nearly 18 months after the government banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes which made over 50 percent of the cash in the economy redundant, demand for cash among people has crossed the pre-demonetisation levels. This comes at a time when digital transactions and bank deposits have surged of late. The Currency with the Public (CwP) is 7 percent higher at Rs 18.25 trillion at April end compared with Rs 17 trillion at the start of November 2016, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data said.

The demonetisation of the two high-value currencies of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of November 8, 2016. The total deposits with the commercial banks increased by 24 percent from Rs 21.8 trillion in November 2016 to Rs 27.2 trillion at the end of April 2018, as of May 2018.

India added some 7.68 million credit and 6.18 million debit cards between March 2017 and March 2018, according to RBI data. The number of outstanding credit and debit cards at the end of May 2018 stands at 37.5 million and 861 million, respectively, according to the RBI data.

From nearly 1.5 million before November 2016 when the government withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from the system, the number of payment terminals have doubled to 3 million, according to data from the RBI. By the end of this year, government targets to reach 5 million payment terminals.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is reaching the 200 million monthly transactions mark, touching 190 million in April, a nearly 7 percent jump from the 178-million transactions in March this year.

As per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the value of transactions increased to Rs 27,021 crore from Rs 24,172 crore during this period.

The UPI which was launched in August 2016 had closed 2017-18 with nearly one-billion transactions of Rs 1 lakh crore in value.