Dharmendra Pradhan to attend Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will attend Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC) being held in Tokyo on 25-26 October, an official said. The minister, who is in Russia at present, will go directly to Japan from there, the official said.

The steel minister will also be meeting his Japanese counterpart Isshu Sugawara to discuss issues of bilateral collaboration in the fields of energy and steel. He will also meet the representatives of Japanese steel industry and discuss with them strengthening of collaborative investments in India. His visit assumes significance as steel companies in Japan have already shown interest to invest in Indian manufacturing activities.

“Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and Industry invited him (Pradhan) to visit Tokyo to participate in the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC) ministerial meeting on 25-26 October,” the official said. Pradhan will also be meeting his counterparts of other countries as well on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, he said.