DGTR starts anti-dumping investigation into frames for solar panels from China

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has started an anti-dumping investigation of imports of aluminium frames for solar panels and modules from China.

The investigation has been started on a complaint by a Gujarat-based company that is the sole maker of such frames in India and imports are impacting its business and impeding the entry of more domestic players in the sector.

“There is a prima-facie evidence that injury is being caused to the domestic industry by dumped imports from the subject country (China) and the imports are retarding the establishment of industry in India,” DGTR said in a notification announcing start of investigations.

The aluminium frame’s role is to hold solar panels and modules. It plays a fundamental role in the assembly of solar panels and modules. The frame also provides protection to internal components.