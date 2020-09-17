  • MORE MARKET STATS

DGTR probing alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty on axle for trailers by China

By: |
September 17, 2020 5:33 PM

The prima facie evidence indicates circumvention of the duty and undermining of the efficacy of the duty on the product.

"The authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation," it said."The authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation," it said.

The commerce ministry’s investigation arm DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies) has initiated a probe into an alleged circumvention of the anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of ‘axle for trailers’ from China.

‘Axle for trailers’ are used in vehicles.

Related News

The anti-dumping duty on the product was imposed by the finance ministry in November 2016.

According to a notification, the directorate has received information from Commissioner of Customs (imports), Nhava Sheva that the duty is being circumvented as the product is being imported in CKD (Complete Knock Down)/ SKD (Semi-Knock Down) form and then assembled as ‘axle for trailers’.

The prima facie evidence indicates circumvention of the duty and undermining of the efficacy of the duty on the product.

“The authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation,” it said.

In a separate notification, the directorate said it has also started a probe into dumping of ‘sodium hydrosulphite’ — used in various sectors such as textiles, soap, and glue — by China and Korea.

It started the probe after a firm filed an application before the directorate, alleging that dumping of the chemical is impacting the industry.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. DGTR probing alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty on axle for trailers by China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s fiscal deficit may climb to 7.6% of GDP in FY21; economy likely to contract this much in Q2
2German economy likely to shrink less this year than during 2009 crisis: IfW
3Global economic recovery may take 5 years, World Bank chief economist says