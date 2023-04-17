DGTR plans to hire agency to design, develop ARTIS web application

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, is planning to hire an agency to design, develop, implement and maintain a web application for it. The directorate is an integrated single window system for providing comprehensive and swift trade defence mechanisms to industry in India. It has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for hiring the agency.

“DGTR proposes to appoint an agency (will be known as Implementing Agency, IA or bidders) to design, develop, implement and maintain the ARTIS (Applications for Remedies in Trade for Indian Industry and other Stakeholders) Web Application,” the proposal said.ARTIS web application is being developed for filing of applications, responses and other related submissions with respect to various trade remedial measures.

“The agency should be an established web design, development, implementation and maintenance company with a proven track record and experience as per the details given in this document,” it added. Interested agencies are invited to submit the proposals by May 22 this year. DGTR is an attached office of Department of Commerce which undertakes trade remedial investigations before making its recommendations on imposition of duties to Department of Revenue.

It is the single national authority for administering all trade remedial investigations including related to anti-dumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures. The functioning of DGTR is quasi-judicial in nature. It provides a level- playing field to the domestic industry against the adverse impact of unfair trade practices such as dumping and subsidies on imported goods from any exporting country through trade remedial measures under the framework of the WTO agreements, the Customs Tariff Act, I975 and relevant rules such as Customs Tariff Rules.

It also provides trade defence support to the domestic industry and the Indian exporters in dealing with instances of trade remedial investigations instituted against them by other countries.It recommends imposition of duties to Department of Revenue (DoR) which considers the same and notifies duties in the cases which it considers fit. Any interested party can challenge such notifications of DoR as well the findings on trade remedial investigations of DGTR before various courts/appropriate tribunal in the country.

DGTR, in carrying out its functions in trade remedial investigations and trade defence, is assisted by professionals from three specialisations namely law, accountancy and economics. The professionals are engaged to assist the officers in investigations, costing and financial analysis, negotiations in trade agreements, policy formulations, court cases etc.