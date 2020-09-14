  • MORE MARKET STATS

Devendra Darda elected ABC chairman for year 2020-21

September 14, 2020

He is also president of various educational institutions in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and is on the managing committee of the Western India Football Association.

Devendra Vijay Darda, managing director of Lokmat Media, has been elected chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2020-2021.

Lokmat Media is one of the largest regional media groups in India and has presence in print, digital, TV and events.

Devendra Darda has served on several media industry bodies, namely INS and IFRA. He is also president of various educational institutions in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and is on the managing committee of the Western India Football Association.

His father — Vijay Darda, chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media, and a former member of Rajya Sabha — has previously chaired the ABC.

Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd, representing advertiser category on the council was unanimously elected deputy chairman of ABC for the year 2020-2021.

Publishers, advertisers and advertising agencies are also represented on the organisation, said ABC secretary general HB Masani.

