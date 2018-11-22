Detected! Indirect tax evasion of Rs 29k crore during Apr-Oct

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 5:58 AM

The investigation arm of the finance ministry has detected tax evasion worth Rs 29,088 crore in 1,835 cases during the April-October period of the current financial year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The investigation arm of the finance ministry has detected tax evasion worth Rs 29,088 crore in 1,835 cases during the April-October period of the current financial year, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of this, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), the enforcement agency for checking indirect tax evasion, has detected GST evasion of Rs 4,562 crore in 571 cases.

However, the bulk of the evasion was detected in case of service tax. The total number of cases where service tax was evaded stood at 1,145 involving Rs 22,973 crore. In case of central excise duty, the DGGI detected 119 cases where tax evaded was worth Rs 1,553 crore.

“DGGI officers have detected total indirect tax evasion of Rs 29,088 crore during April-October,” the official said. He also said the total amount of detection was likely to be more as the data do not include detection by field offices of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

On recovery of evaded taxes, the official said a total amount of Rs 5,427 crore was realised during the seven-month period till October. These, the official added, includes recovery from previous cases and those detected during the current financial year.

Of the total recovery, Rs 3,124 crore was from GST evaders, followed by Rs 2,174 crore in case of service tax, and Rs 128 crore from those who had evaded central excise.

Last month, the ministry had extended the informant reward scheme of central excise and service tax to the GST. The scheme was modified to include officers of other government agencies like the police, BSF, CISF and Coast Guard.

As per the reward scheme, informers and government servants were eligible for reward up to 20% of the net sale proceeds of the contraband goods seized and/or the amount of duty/ service tax evaded plus the amount of penalty levied and recovered.

