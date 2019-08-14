Despite slowdown, tech jobs grow 31 pct: Report

Job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8%.

While the domestic IT industry is tackling a global slowdown and companies are banking on the high base effect to keep up their guidance, technology jobs continue to offer high salary packages to professionals seeking career in the field.

According to the American worldwide employement search engine, Indeed, the 12 month period from February 2018 to February 2019 saw technology job roles in India grow by 31% from 5% in February 2017 to February 2018.

Job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8%. As per the findings, job roles in technology have grown consistently in the past five years by an overall 8% between February 2014 and February 2019. The percentages are of a large base of tech jobs that are listed online by tech companies in India, which are collated by Indeed’s crawler, and also the ones posted on Indeed India’s own portal.

Commenting on the increase in the number of jobs, Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, said, “The demand for tech talent has increased six-fold in comparison to 2017-18. Job profiles are evolving and changing at a pace that can be matched by talent, provided they acquire the requisite skills. Furthermore, companies can look at taking the initiative towards providing their employees the requisite skills to ensure their relevance in the evolving technology landscape.”

Data warehousing, technical roles, analytics and software developments are the key areas in which career opportunities have been the best. Basic system infrastructure related roles, application development and JAVA development skills are going out of fashion.

From the employee data and the data collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months, data warehousing has come out as the highest paying career choice. This is due to the increasing demand for building strategy-driven solutions to address business issues. The median annual salary for this job title is Rs 15,00,000 and goes up to Rs 25,00,000 per annum. Following data warehousing, senior technical lead jobs are found to be the next highest paying option due to the expertise needed in designing and building software products in collaboration with the sales and design verticals. These jobs have a median annual salary of Rs 12,00,000 going up to Rs 25,00,000 per annum.

Increasing digital trasnformation of businesses has opened up opportunities to work with large and complex data sets to evaluate, recommend, and support the implementation of business strategies. This has necessitated Indian IT firms to hire analytics managers. According to the American portal, this role has a median annual salary of Rs 11,50,000 with an upper limit of Rs 24,00,000 per annum.

Managerial roles like technical project manager fetches a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000, as per Indeed. This amount can go up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum depending on the skill sets which include leading assigned projects, and overseeing each project’s life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency. Similar to project manager roles, lead developer roles have a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000, going up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum.