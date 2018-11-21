Despite rising oil, falling rupee, MSME sentiment ‘largely intact’ in September quarter; what CRISIL says

The fourth Crisidex survey states that six out of a total of ten lenders rated improvement in the overall MSME situation

Despite macro headwinds including rising crude oil prices and falling rupee, small business sentiment was ‘largely intact’ in quarter ending September, a survey said. The findings of the survey jointly undertaken by CRISIL and SIDBI for which 1,100 companies responded comes amid concerns over MSME sector which also led the RBI board to consider scheme for restructuring of their stressed assets of with aggregate credit facilities of up to Rs 25 crore.

The fourth Crisidex survey states that six out of a total of ten lenders expressed improvement in the overall MSME situation as three out of 10 rated it as satisfactory. In the last quarter, four out of 10 each voted for positive and satisfactory. Nine out of 10 lenders keep a “positive outlook” for MSMEs for the coming quarter, survey showed.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty tests 10,600; Dr Reddy’s Lab jumps 8%, RIL down 1%

However, six out of the ten banks expected bad loan ratio to be unchanged as one expects an increase and three decrease. The study said the headwinds small businesses are grappling with include the elevated oil prices and the rupee depreciation, besides the seasonality.

Even as those reporting the negative sentiment stand unchanged, larger number of small businesses reported a satisfactory quarter this time.

MSMEs are facing macro heaqdwinds in the form of escalating crude oil prices and rupee depreciation.

In manufacturing and services, about 40 percent of them hinted towards a substantial improvement in activity, the survey said, expecting Q3 to be a ‘better quarter’.

In Q3, half of the respondents in the services and manufacturing sectors are optimistic on pointing out that auto components, engineering and capital goods, and metals and mining, healthcare, power and utilities and travel and hotels.