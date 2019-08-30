Despite normal monsoon, rice sowing continues to remain low; major cereals also down

Rice sowing was 6.4% lower at 33.5 million hectares.

While the monsoon has been better than normal for the first time in the last five years, sowing for rice and all key cereals has been low this year, compared to the same period the previous year. “The sowing patterns across key crops as of 23 August 2019 has seen an improvement but the concern remains around the sowing of rice which has seen a contraction of around 20 lakh hectares from normal and a year ago,” a CARE Ratings report said on Friday. With the exception of bajra, the sowing is also down for key cereals including jowar, millet and maize.

The same was also highlighted by another report which said that the total area sowed under Kharif crops as of the previous week of August was lower by 2.3%. “Rice sowing was 6.4% lower at 33.5 million hectares,” in August as compared to the same period last year, a Kotak Institutional Equities report said. The lower rice sowing can be partly attributed to lesser rainfall in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the CARE Ratings report said. These two states are the large producers of rice.

Further, pulses acreage also saw a slip by 3.1% at 12.5 million hectares and cotton acreage was down to 5.2 million hectares from the previous 5.5 million hectares last year. On the other hand, the total area sowed for certain crops has also witnessed a spike. “The sowing patterns across key crops as of 23 August, 2019 has seen an improvement,” the CARE Ratings report said. This includes, soybean and sugarcane.

Inflation in food prices

Going ahead, as some regions have been receiving excessive, while the same could have a good effect on reservoir and groundwater level, the same could hit the production of certain crops, CARE Ratings observed. Further, the combination of excess rainfall and deficient rainfall in almost 40% of all the subdivisions is likely to cause food inflation in the coming time, the report added.