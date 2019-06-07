Despite Nipah jitters, Saudi Arabia resumes importing Kerala fruits, veggies

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 4:47:17 AM

Traditionally, fruits and vegetables worth Rs 1.8 crore are flown every day from three Kerala airports to Gulf.

Nipah virus, Nipah ban on vegetables, Kerala, Saudi Arabia, Harsh Vardhan, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, APPEXASaudi Arabia’s move has revived vegetable and fruit exports worth ,00,000 per day from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

The much-awaited lifting of Saudi Arabia’s post-Nipah ban on vegetables and fruits from the airports in Kerala has come as a relief even as the state is battling with a second outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV). Saudi Arabia’s move has revived vegetable and fruit exports worth $4,00,000 per day from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. It was in mid-May that exporters got a communication from Saudi Arabian government that the NiV ban clamped last year had been lifted, according to P E Ashraf Ali of Pomona Exports in Kozhikode. “Till October, Gulf countries are likely to have a warm season appetite for buying fruits,” he said.

Traditionally, fruits and vegetables worth Rs 1.8 crore are flown every day from three Kerala airports to Gulf. Saudi Arabia used to account for one-third of this business. Plantains and pineapples constitute the bulk of Kerala’s 130 tonne Gulf fruit export basket.

“UAE, which buys $350 million worth fruits and vegetables per year from Kerala, is the biggest exporter,” Dil Koshy, secretary, APPEXA (Agricultural Products and Processed Food Exporters) told FE. Last year, UAE too had banned fruit imports from Kerala. Just as other Gulf buyers had been quick to lift the embargo when NiV was cleared, Saudi Arabia had taken nearly a year to reinstate the export channel, says Koshy.

Meanwhile, Union minister for health Dr Harsh Vardhan has tweeted that there is no reason to panic over the return of NiV in Kerala. “All six patients (suspected of NiV) have tested negative,” he tweeted. The Kerala government’s health machinery has been more prepared, with worldwide expertise at hand, this time. Moreover, the outbreak seems much smaller in scale than during last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Despite Nipah jitters, Saudi Arabia resumes importing Kerala fruits, veggies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition