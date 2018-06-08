Despite Modi’s big FDI push, foreign fund flow into India fell in 2017, UN report explains why

Globally, FDI flows fell to .43 trillion by 23 percent in 2017 from .87 trillion in 2016. (Reuters)

Despite Modi government’s big push towards attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and country recording its one of the largest deals as Petrol Complex Pte Ltd (Singapore), owned by Rosneftegaz (Russia), acquiring a 49 percent stake of Essar Oil Ltd for $13 billion, foreign funds to India decline in 2017. The FDI flow to India fell to $40 billion in 2017 from $44 billion in 2016. On the other hand, outflows from India which are the main source of investment in South Asia more than doubled, according to the World Investment Report 2018 by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that Modi that FDI is at its highest level ever in India under NDA rule. The government pushed for greater liberalisation of India’s foreign direct investment regime, particularly in crucial sectors such as defense, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals. During the four years of the Modi government, the country received an average $52.2 billion in FDI annually when compared to $38.4 billion under UPA II and $18.2 billion under UPA I rule.

Globally, FDI flows fell to $1.43 trillion by 23 percent in 2017 from $1.87 trillion in 2016, the report said. “Downward pressure on FDI and the slowdown in global value chains are a major concern for policymakers worldwide, and especially in developing countries,” UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said. FDI to India decreased from USD 44 billion in 2016 to USD 40 billion in 2017. But outflows from India, the main source of FDI in South Asia, more than doubled to USD 11 billion, the report said.

US tax reforms approved by Congress this year are also, most likely to affect future global investment decisions, the report also said.