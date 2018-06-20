Departing CEA Arvind Subramanian calls Arun Jaitley ‘dream boss’; says he had the best job

Outgoing Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian today heaped praise on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Outgoing Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian today heaped praise on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, after the minister’s letter full of appreciation for his work, including that in notable areas of GST, JAM, twin-balance sheet and more. Addressing press after Arun Jaitley announced Arvind Subramanian’s resignation, the departing CEA referred to the Finance Minister as ‘dream boss’. Subramanian also said that being India’s CEA was the best job he could have ever had, even as he hangs up his boots to go back to the life of teaching, writing and researching.

“I had a dream boss, as you all know. It’s been the best job I have ever had and I’m pretty sure this will be the best job I will ever have,” CEA Subramanian said in a press briefing. “I just hope whether you think of me as a good CEA or a lousy CEA, I hope that you won’t say that he was a lazy or an inactive CEA,” said Subramanian.

When asked as to when he would be leaving, Subramanian said that the exact date has not been decided yet .”I would be leaving in a month or two,” he said. Subramanian said that he was expecting a grandchild in September. Subramanian stressed that he “will always be committed to serving the country”.

Arun Jaitley announced Chief Economic Advisor’s resignation through a Facebook post on Wednesday, highlighting his many offerings to the economy. Subramanian had joined as the Chief Economic Advisor on 16 October 2014 for a period of three years, but continued to serve for nearly four years. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recollected CEA Arvind Subramanian’s many contributions to India’s economy in his service — which lasted for nearly four years — which ranged from conceptualising JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) database to his four widely appreciated “Economic Surveys”.