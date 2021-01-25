Another demonetisation of small notes? RBI clarifies on withdrawing old Rs 100, Rs 10, Rs 5 notes

The Reserve Bank of India.

Reserve Bank of India today said that reports surrounding the withdrawal of old series of some banknotes are incorrect, putting to rest rumours that had been circulating. Taking to Twitter, the Reserve Bank of India said, “With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10, and Rs 5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect.” Over the weekend, certain reports claimed that the old series of the abovementioned three denominations would be pulled out of circulation by the RBI as soon as March this year.