Demonetisation move was against corrupt not elite, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:45 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.

Addressing the delegates, Kumar said the government wants to digitise health data of entire population. (File photo)

Demonetisation was a move against corrupt people and not against elite as has been indicated by former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said Friday.

Subramanian in a soon to be published book, ‘Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy’ has criticised demonetisation as a massive, draconian, monetary shock that accelerated economic slide.

“I have seen a report which quoted Subramanian as saying that demonetisation was against elite. I don’t know why he used the word elite. It was a step against those who are corrupt and had stored ill-gotten wealth.

“I hope my friend Arvind is not equating these people with the elite of the country because elite of this country I hope and I believe that is honest, hard working and law abiding,” Kumar said on the sidelines of CII Health Summit.

Subramanian in a recent article said one answer to the demonetisation puzzle was that poor people were willing to overlook their own hardship, knowing that the rich and their ill-begotten wealth were experiencing even greater hardship.

ALSO READ: Demonetisation was draconian; Arvind Subramanian’s startling claim 5 months after leaving FinMin

“I lost a goat but they lost their cows,” Subramanian added.

Anti-elite populism, or ‘rich bashing,’as The Economist put it, could have taken the form of other punitive actions — taxation, appropriation, raids — targeted just at the corrupt rich, he said, adding,” Why entangle the innocent masses and impoverish them in the bargain?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.

Subramanian was the chief economic adviser from October 2014 to June 2018 citing “pressing family commitments” and has returned to the US. In 2017 his term was extended for a year.

Addressing the delegates, Kumar said the government wants to digitise health data of entire population.

The Niti Aayog vice-chairman also noted that both the government and private sector hospitals need to adopt modern technology in health care sector.

“Both public and private sector hospitals need some degree of self regulation,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Demonetisation move was against corrupt not elite, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition