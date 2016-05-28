​​ ​
  3. Demand for Raghuram Rajan’s sacking will send wrong signals: Sanjay Jha

The demand of removal of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan by a BJP leader will send wrong signal to international investors and bankers, Congress said today.

May 28, 2016
inflation, raghuram rajan In the recent past, BJP MP Subramanian Swami has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately terminate the services of Raghuram Rajan. (PTI)

“Rajan is a responsible banker and thinker. Attack on him clearly shows that under the Narendra Modi-led government, any decision will have to have political overtones,” Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha told reporters here today.

Interference in the functioning of RBI is a mockery of democracy, he said, adding, “By doing this, you are sending wrong signals to international investors, bankers and media. Moreover, it is a shame for India.”

According to the Congress leader, RBI needs Rajan more than he needs the central bank.

In the recent past, BJP MP Subramanian Swami has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately terminate the services of Raghuram Rajan.

In the first letter, Swamy alleged that Rajan was ‘mentally not fully Indian’ and has “wilfully” wrecked the economy. In the second letter, the BJP leader alleged that the RBI Governor’s policies have finished small industries and are anti-agriculture.

Rajan’s tenure is scheduled to end in early September.

  1. R
    Raghavan
    May 28, 2016 at 11:19 pm
    Let the elected government decide if he is good will be retained, so far have never seen RBI governor so outspoken on non RBI matters! He should be non controversial in comments other then economy
    1. p
      p.Raghu Ram
      May 28, 2016 at 4:13 pm
      Raghu Ram Rajan services are needed for the country.
      1. R
        Rohan
        May 29, 2016 at 3:52 am
        "RBI needs Rajan more than he needs the central bank" - that sums the w issue up in as few words as possible. One cannot put it more succinctly.
        1. R
          romi
          May 28, 2016 at 5:09 pm
          why is congress so much worried about Rajan ?? something fishy btw no one is best there is always someone better
