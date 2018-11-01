Delhi workers to get enhanced minimum wages from November

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 10:19 PM

Workers -- skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled -- in the city will get raised wages from this month under the Delhi government's minimum wages rules notified in March this year, AAP minister Gopal Rai said Thursday.

Delhi workers, Delhi workers minimum wages, AAP minister Gopal Rai, skilled worker, Delhi Minimum Wages Advisory BoardThe government will launch a 20-day campaign on November 10 to create awareness among the workers about the Minimum Wages Act amendments, which was approved in May by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)

Workers — skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled — in the city will get raised wages from this month under the Delhi government’s minimum wages rules notified in March this year, AAP minister Gopal Rai said Thursday. Talking to reporters here, the Delhi labour minister said unskilled worker will get a total of Rs 14,000 this month, which includes three months of dearness allowance (DA), while semi-skilled and skilled worker will get Rs 15,400 and Rs 16,792, including DA, respectively. Rai said that the Supreme Court Wednesday allowed operation of the March notification for three months.

The government will launch a 20-day campaign on November 10 to create awareness among the workers about the Minimum Wages Act amendments, which was approved in May by President Ram Nath Kovind. According to the Act, employers violating the laid down rules will face a fine of up to Rs 50,000 besides a jail term of three years. He said that in December, the government will start taking strict action against violators.

The minister said the government has formed a four-member committee to propose new minimum wages later this week. The minister said that once the four-member committee gives its report on new minimum wages, it will be forwarded to ‘Delhi Minimum Wages Advisory Board’. The proposed wages will be put out in public domain for objection and suggestions for two months.

“In January next year, a report on proposed minimum wages after getting objections and suggestion will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” Rai said. Meanwhile, the Bonded Labour Liberation Front has welcomed the Delhi government’s move to restore minimum wages notified in March.

