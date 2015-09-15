Delhi Metro to cut Airport Express fares from Rs 100 to Rs 60

​​ ​
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday announced that it will soon cut Airport Express fares by as much as 50 percent.

September 15, 2015
Airport Express fares cut will be implemented by Delhi Metro from September 18.

As per the revised fare structure, the minimum single journey fare on the corridor will be Rs 10 replacing the earlier minimum fare of Rs 20 and the maximum fare will be Rs 60 against the earlier maximum fare of Rs 100.

The one-way journey from the New Delhi railway station to Dwarka Sector 21 using single journey token will now cost Rs. 60.

DMRC took over the operations of the Airport link, also known as the Orange Line, in July 2013 after Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL) terminated its concessionaire agreement.

