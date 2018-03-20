Delhi loves its cars as volumes grow 5.5%; buses at 8-year low, finds Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18

Delhi added a whopping 455 cars and jeeps, and 1,380 two-wheelers to its roads per day. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18: India’s national capital Delhi sure loves its cars and two-wheelers as evidenced by the growth the in number of cars and jeeps at 5.56% and 8.25%, even as the rise in number of buses hit a 8-year low. The city’s biggest mode of transport ie buses has seen a tepid increase in numbers at 2.45%. Interestingly, the number of motorised vehicles in the city have grown at 6.99% in 2016-17 as compared to in 2015-16, says the Economic Survey of Delhi 2017-18, implying that a whopping 455 cars and jeeps, and 1,380 two-wheelers were added to New Delhi’s roads per day.

However, the survey pointed out that the buses have posted an abysmal rise with Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet of buses hitting an eight-year low in 2016-17. In fact, the total number of buses has even seen a decline as compared to 2009-10 when it was 4,725 and dipped to 4,027 last year.

Officials in the transport department told The Indian Express that the fleet is expected to go up by at least 1,000 in 2018 as the tender for these buses has already been floated. According to the newspaper officials said an offical said that the Supreme Court has asked the department to bring the fleet up to 10,000 in the coming months. “We are working towards getting as many buses as we can and the fleet size will see a definite increase,” the official told the Indian Express.

Its also interesting to find that after the completion Delhi Metro Phase III, the total span of the Metro network will reach 350 km and the ridership will go up from 28 lakh in 2016-17 to nearly 40 lakh, according to the survey’s estimates. Currently, the total length of the network stands at about 252 km.

The survey also says that Delhi’s per capita income, at around Rs 3,29,093, is the second highest in the country. Notably, the per capita income was pegged at Rs 3,00,793 in last year’s survey. The government also looks to increase its coffers and has pegged tax collection growth at 19.33 per cent in the 2017-18 fiscal.