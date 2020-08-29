Delhi keeps power tariffs unchanged for FY21

The Delhi government, in August 2019, had announced 100% subsidy to users consuming up to 200 units of power.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Friday came up with the power tariff schedule for FY21, where it kept the cost of electricity for consumers unchanged.

Monthly fixed charge for domestic consumers with a connection load of below 2 kilo-watt (KW) is Rs 20/KW per connection.

Connection loads of 2-5 KW would cost Rs 50/KW and 5-15 KW connections would be charged at Rs 100/KW every month.

Domestic consumption between 200 and 400 units are subsidised 50% by the state.

No changes to this policy have been announced yet by the government, implying that the subsidy regime would continue in FY21.

The Delhi government will pay the power distribution companies (discoms) directly Rs 3/unit for monthly consumption of less than 200 units by every domestic connection.

Slab rates for 200-400 unit has been kept unchanged at Rs 4.5/unit, and the subsidy would be calculated accordingly.

The fixed charge and energy of industrial consumers continues to be `250/ kilovolt-ampere/month and Rs 7.75/unit, respectively.

Public utilities would keep paying Rs 6.25/unit, and advertising hoardings would be charged Rs 8.50/unit, as it was in FY20.

TPDDL and BSES, the power distribution units of Tata Power and Reliance Infrastructure, respectively, supply power in most parts of the national capital.

BSES has two units, BYPL and BRPL.

Some areas in Delhi are also covered by the state-run New Delhi Municipal Council.