Delhi High Court allows CCI to probe Monsanto

Dismissing biotechnology firm Monsanto’s pleas, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to probe the firm, its group companies and its country directors for violation of anti-trust laws in the country.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameshwar Rao said that the directors at the firm would be held liable for the affairs of the company in case the competition watchdog came to the conclusion that they were the key persons responsible for the affairs of the company during which the abuse of the company’s dominant position in India in Bt cotton business took place.

A single judge had, in October, rejected Mahyco Monsanto and Monsanto’s appeal against CCI’s 2016 order that ordered the probe on a complaint by some of Monsanto’s sub-licensees — three Indian companies Nuziveedu Seeds, Prabhat Agri Biotech, and Pravardhan Seeds — which alleged that the global major was using its dominant position to charge them exorbitant prices.