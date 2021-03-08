  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt presents ‘Outcome Budget’; education, health departments top performers

March 8, 2021 5:04 PM

The Outcome Budget for 2020-21 covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of major government departments.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government as a tool linking the Budget with outcomes. (File image)

The Delhi government’s ‘Outcome Budget’ for 2020-21 was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, showing education, health, PWD and environment departments as top performers.

The year 2020-21 started in the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that led to shortfall of revenue which affected the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21, Sisodia said after presenting it in the Delhi Assembly.

The performance report of the Budget showed that 84 per cent of education indicators were ‘on track’, meaning over 75 per cent target had been achieved.

Other top performing departments were health (80 per cent), environment (79 per cent), power( 75 per cent), PWD (73 per cent) among others.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government as a tool linking the Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens’ perspective.

