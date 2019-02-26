Delhi govt allocates Rs 100 cr for providing MSP to farmers as recommended by Swaminathan Commission

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 1:44 PM

Presenting Delhi government's annual budget for 2019-20, Sisodia said Delhi is the first state in the country to implement the Swaminathan Commission report on farming sector.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo)Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Presenting Delhi government’s annual budget for 2019-20, Sisodia said Delhi is the first state in the country to implement the Swaminathan Commission report on farming sector.

“To provide 1.5 times of MSP to farmers of Delhi, as per Swaminathan Commission report, the 2019-20 budget allocates Rs 100 crore,” he said presenting budget in the Delhi Assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced a new ‘Smart Agriculture Scheme’ for farmers in Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Delhi govt allocates Rs 100 cr for providing MSP to farmers as recommended by Swaminathan Commission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition