Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18: City shines on GDP, per capita income fronts, these concerns remain

Delhi’s GDP is estimated to grow at Rs 6.86 lakh crore for 2017-18 by 11 percent over the last fiscal.

Even though state’s GDP and per capita income are estimated to have grown handsomely in the last fiscal, debt is a big concern for the Delhi government. Delhi’s GDP is estimated to grow at Rs 6.86 lakh crore for 2017-18 by 11 percent over the last fiscal, the state government’s Economic Survey that was tabled in the Assembly on Monday said. The per capita income was pegged at almost three times of the national average, both at current and constant prices, an estimated increase by Rs 29,000 the survey said. The city’s per capita income stands at nearly Rs 3,29,093 which is second highest in the country. The per capita income was pegged at Rs 3,00,793 in previous year’s economic survey.

The debt has surged by more than Rs 8,000 crore in the previous ten years, the survey said. Other than this, the number of unemployed people at employment exchanges has surged to 12.97 lakh in 2016 against 5.56 lakh in 2006. A plunge was seen in the contribution made by agriculture and manufacturing sectors in gross state value added (GSVA). Over 80 percent income was provided by the with services sector in Delhi. The report was tabled by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia on Monday in the Assembly.

More than 16 percent households in the city don’t have access to piped water supply, the survey said. The total investment made in the education sector has surged by over double in the budget, from Rs 5,491 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 11,300 crore in 2017-18.

Growth in vehicles

Delhi’s love for its cars and two-wheelers remains on an upbeat mode as a growth in the number of cars and jeeps was observed a rise of 5.56 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively. According to survey, the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet of buses hit an eight-year low in FY17. The total number of buses have witnessed a plunge in comparison to 2009-10 when it stood at 4,725 and declined to 4,027 previous year.