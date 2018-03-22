Delhi budget: Manish Sisodia announces over Rs 6,700 cr allocation for health sector, insurance for all scheme

Presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said an allocation of Rs 6,729 crore, which is 12 per cent of the total budget, has been made for the health sector. (PTI)

The AAP government today allocated Rs 6,729 crore for the health sector in its budget for 2018-19 fiscal presented in the Delhi Assembly and announced the launch of a ‘health insurance for all’ scheme. Presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said an allocation of Rs 6,729 crore, which is 12 per cent of the total budget, has been made for the health sector. A ‘health insurance for all’ scheme will be launched and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for it, he said, adding first response vehicle will also be launched from East Delhi with 16 bike ambulances. Rs 403 crore will be allocated for setting up ‘mohalla’ and poly clinics in the national capital, the deputy chief minister said.

Yesterday, while tabling the first Outcome Budget 2017-18, Sisodia had said that the Delhi government has managed to set up 160 Mohalla clinics till December 31 this fiscal, against a target of 1,000 such facilities.