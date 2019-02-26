Delhi Budget 2019 Highlights: AAP gives highest allocation to education, MSP; Know all about it

AAP budget 2019-20 (Representational photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government has presented Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The focus of the budget continued to be centred around education, health and transport. The assembly session began with a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out surgical strike on the terrorist’s camp situated in the Pakistan’s territory earlier this morning.

The size of the budget 2019-20 is two times more than the one presented in 2014-15, said Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget in the assembly. Below are the highlights from the Delhi budget 2019-20 :

Rs 100 crore has been allocated for providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

26 per cent of the budget earmarked for education sector, with a total outlay of over Rs 15,000 crore to education sector

An allocation of Rs 9 crore for distributing computer tablets to students scoring above 80 per cent in class X in government schools. Those in class XI and XII in RPVVs and schools of excellence will also receive the tabs.

Rs 2,370 crore has been allocated for the Delhi Jal Board and Rs 476 crore for lifeline water scheme where 20 kilolitres of water are given for free.

Delhi government to increase water production by 246 MGD (Millions of Gallons per Day) by using excess water in the Yamuna in monsoons, groundwater replenishment and controlled extraction.

