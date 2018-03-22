Delhi Budget 2018: Arvind Kejriwal government allocates 26% of total budget on education

Delhi Budget 2018: Along with increasing the share of education in overall budget, the government is also planning to introduce a new curriculum in government schools. (PTI)

Delhi Budget 2018: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government today presented its first “green budget” in the assembly, with an emphasis on education, health and environment. Out of the total Rs 53,000 cr budget, Rs 13,9997 crore has been allocated for education sector in the state. Kejriwal government has increased the share of education from 23.5 per cent of the total budget in 2017-18 to 26 per cent this year. Along with increasing the share of education in overall budget, the government is also planning to introduce a new curriculum in government schools.This is the first “Green budget” of the government for effective containment of pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sosodia said.

Here are main points for Education from today’s budget-

The government is planning to introduce Fix Deposit Schemes for students up to the age of 18 years belongings to SC, ST, OBC and Minorities category.

“Mission Buniyaad” will be introduced to improve reading and Mathematics skills of students between classes 1 to 8 in months of April, May and June.

Rs 175 crore will be allocated for installation of CCTV cameras in school buildings. A total of 1.2 lakh cameras will be installed.

The government has allocated Rs 10 crore for self-defence training of girl students in Delhi.

Rs 20 crore has been allocated for promotion of sports in schools.

The government has also announced allocation of Rs 315 crore for setting up a world-class skill centre in the national capital to train the youth in getting jobs.

According to the Outcome Budget Report Card released by the Aam Aadmi Party earlier today-