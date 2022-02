Defiant January: Exports rise, deficit at 5-month low

Despite the Omicron scare, merchandise exports grew 25.3% in January to $34.5 billion. In the first ten months of this fiscal, exports hit $336 billion, surpassing the previous annual record of $330 billion, as exporters took advantage of an industrial resurgence in advanced economies. Trade deficit fell to a five-month low of $17.4 billion, a positive development amid concerns of an emerging strain on the current account.

