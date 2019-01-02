Defence industries received Rs 1.21 cr FDI during 2014-18, says Commerce Ministry

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 10:46 PM

India's defence sector received Rs 1.21 crore foreign direct investment during 2014-18, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

Defence industries, FDI in FDI , Commerce Ministry, C R Chaudhary“FDI equity inflow of Rs 12,146,180 has been reported in the sector namely ‘Defence Industries’ during the period 2014-2018,” Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

India’s defence sector received Rs 1.21 crore foreign direct investment during 2014-18, Parliament was informed Wednesday. “FDI equity inflow of Rs 12,146,180 has been reported in the sector namely ‘Defence Industries’ during the period 2014-2018,” Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. As per the current policy, in defence sector, foreign investment beyond 49 per cent has been permitted through approval route.

FDI limit for the defence sector has also been made applicable to manufacturing of small arms and ammunitions covered under Arms Act, 1959. In 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, defence industries had received USD 0.82 million, USD 0.08 million, and USD 0.10 million foreign inflows, respectively. In 2016-17, the industries had failed to attract any foreign direct investments.

Also read| Date announced for Bank of Baroda, Vijaya, Dena bank merger; here’s all you need to know

The defence industries have attracted a meagre USD 10,000 (about Rs 7 lakh) FDI in 2017-18. Replying to a separate question, the minister said the current trade war between the US and China is likely to have its impact on the imports and exports of other countries, including India and may bring about a shift in their bilateral trading patterns and displacement of their bilaterally traded commodities to other countries.

“The retaliatory tariffs between the US and China provides a window of opportunity for enhancing India’s exports to China and US, particularly in products in which India is competitive,” he added. Imposition of high duties on certain steel and aluminium products by the US has triggered a trade war kind of situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Defence industries received Rs 1.21 cr FDI during 2014-18, says Commerce Ministry
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition