Decoding the current trajectory of inflation in India

The topic of inflation has been consistently highlighted in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee’s reviews. On April 6th, the central bank convened to discuss monetary policy and made the decision to halt its consecutive rate hikes, maintaining the benchmark repo rate at 6.50%. According to the RBI, the projected inflation rate for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 5.2%. Despite this, the RBI is optimistic that consumer price index (CPI) inflation will subside this fiscal year. The monetary policy committee (MPC) has determined to remain committed to withdrawing accommodation to progressively bring inflation into alignment with the target while simultaneously supporting economic growth.

The country’s retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), reached a 16-month low of 5.66% in March 2023. In contrast, inflation data measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), which calculates the overall prices of goods before they are sold at retail prices, was recorded at 3.85% in February 2023. This means that India’s annual retail inflation rate has recorded the slowest increase in almost 15 months and fell below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time in 2023.

Factors responsible

The divergence between Indian and Western inflation rates: There has been a longstanding divergence between inflation rates in India and the West, and this is not a new phenomenon. The global economy is currently facing the challenge of rising prices, which has sparked fears of a potential economic recession. High inflation rates have been reported by the US, Europe, and Japan. Additionally, there is an anticipation of sustained elevated food prices due to supply chain issues that have arisen because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The disruption in global grain production, edible oil supply, and fertilizer exports has been identified by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation as contributing factors to this issue.

Food price inflation: The decrease in the inflation rate can be mainly attributed to the decline in prices of essential commodities such as basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas, and paper and paper products. Evidence suggests that in India, food price inflation has a significant impact on core inflation and that it enters into the costs of the non-agricultural sector as well.

Rising input costs being passed on with a lag: While it is true that wholesale price (WP) inflation has notably subsided in the six months leading up to March 2023, consumer price (CP) inflation has not experienced a corresponding decrease. Nonetheless, it should be noted that a disparity between WP and CP inflation is not a novel occurrence. As such, it is plausible that the retail sector’s perpetuation of elevated price levels even in the wake of declining WP inflation in 2022-23 may be a form of compensation – that is, the industry is potentially passing on the mounting cost of inputs with a delay.

Are the Big 5 responsible for inflation?

Furthermore, Viral Acharya, a former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor, has put forth a compelling argument that the top five private business groups in India are significantly contributing to the persistently high levels of core inflation in the country. It has been argued that over the course of the past three decades, these five groups have accumulated assets at an astonishing rate, with their share of non-financial assets in India doubling.

However, it is worth noting that a significant proportion of the direct impact on inflation during the initial three quarters of the financial year came from industries in which the Big 5 firms are not expected to wield a substantial presence. Specifically, the contribution of the food sector alone has amounted to nearly 50% during various timeframes. As such, the surge in food prices is currently the primary driving force behind inflationary pressures in India.

Expected inflation trends in the coming months

India’s wholesale price-based inflation fell to its lowest since October 2020, benefiting from cooling global oil prices, even as food prices surged for the third month in a row. Currently, reservoir levels are reasonably healthy, and El Nino is expected to occur only in the second half of the monsoon season, which should not affect Kharif sowing. However, if there is a subsequent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, it could impact yields and food inflation. Additionally, any further increase in crude oil prices remains a risk for the inflation trajectory. If the feared heatwave does not lead to a significant increase in the prices of perishable goods, there may be a considerable drop in inflation.

Despite being an independent economy, India is not immune to the inflationary pressures faced by the global economy. The rapid rebound in economic activity and increasing consumer demand have resulted in businesses and ports struggling to keep up, leading to shipping delays and price hikes. Concerns stemming from factors such as unpredictable weather patterns, OPEC+’s unexpected announcements, and rising commodity prices can impact inflation in the coming times.

