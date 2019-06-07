Decline in export credit a concern, says Piyush Goyal

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 4:12:18 PM

Goyal said in the last few years the share of export credit has come down and this is a "cause of concern", especially for the MSME sector that suffers due to demand of collateral from lending institutions.

Goyal said the time has come to move away from subsidies and provide easy availability of cheaper credit to exporters. (PTI Photo)

Expressing concern over decline in export credit, particularly to MSME players, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said steps will be taken to ensure timely availability of funds to exporters. “Timely and efficient availability of export credit is critical for any trade activity and is one of the key drivers that boosts growth of export,” he said. He was speaking at a meeting called to discuss issues related to export credit.

Goyal said in the last few years the share of export credit has come down and this is a “cause of concern”, especially for the MSME sector that suffers due to demand of collateral from lending institutions. “Today’s meeting with stake holders has been called to address this significant challenge and to redress the situation based on the inputs given by participating organisations and institutions,” he added.

Goyal said the time has come to move away from subsidies and provide easy availability of cheaper credit to exporters. To ease the burden on exporters and to make exports competitive and at par with global best practices, he said there is a need to first develop a framework with a stable policy that is an internationally acceptable, consistent and robust and then look for solutions within that framework.

“Greater transparency has to be brought into the work being done by government organisations, export promotion councils and financial institutions,” the minister added. He said transparency will ensure that the genuine competitive advantages of exports are harnessed. Goyal hoped that the result of the meeting will lead to export credit tripling in the next five years and allow India to be at par with the rest of the world where credit is cheaper and interest rates are lower.

Exporters have time and again raised issues related to credit as it impacts outbound shipments. The meeting was attended by representatives of Ministry of Finance, RBI, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Barclays Bank, Citi India, Bank of America, EXIM Bank, ECGC, and Indian Banks’ Association. Exporters, export promotion councils and industry chambers including FICCI also participated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Decline in export credit a concern, says Piyush Goyal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition