Deal activity remains subdued in the first half of 2019, says Grant Thornton report

Deal activity remained subdued in the first half of calendar year 2019 that saw deals worth $32.1 billion, compared with $74.4 billion in the same period last year, according to a dealtracker report by Grant Thornton. There were 600 deals worth $32 billion, with values falling to less than half of the levels seen in H1 2018. This was despite easing of Indo-Pakistan tensions, strengthening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar and encouraging domestic sentiment due to easing inflation, giving rise to expectations of lower interest rates and record PE investment flows, Grant Thornton said.

The first half of 2019 recorded the lowest overall M&A deal values compared to the last three years on account of absence of big ticket transactions. Domestic players transacted over 130 deals clocking about $13 billion, a three-time fall in the deal values compared to H12018, while cross-border deal values recorded around a 5-time fall in values at $5 billion from over 90 transactions. Distressed assets deals have been a dominant theme in the M&A space, the report said.

As far as private equity is concerned, H12019 witnessed an investment worth over $14 billion, surpassing the previous highest by 45%, but recording the lowest volumes in the last five years. Investments into the Indian markets after a long period of muted flows resulted from central banks scaling back their monetary policy decisions on global growth concerns. Sectors that performed during the year include manufacturing, energy, banking, IT, infra, pharma and start-ups.