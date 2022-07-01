Deadline for exporters to submit application for pending dues extended

The last date for exporters to submit online applications to claim their pending dues under export promotion scheme MEIS has been extended till August 31 this year, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

Last September, the government announced release of Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under different export incentive schemes.

“The last date for submitting applications under MEIS (merchandise exports from India scheme), for exports made in the period September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 has been extended up to August 31, 2022,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Earlier, the deadline was April this year.

DGFT said no MEIS applications would be accepted after the last date.

The country’s exports during April-May 2022-23 rose about 25 per cent to USD 78.72 billion. Imports during the period increased 45.42 per cent to USD 123.41 billion.

The trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal year widened to USD 44.69 billion from USD 21.82 billion in the year-ago period.