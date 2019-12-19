DCC meet tomorrow may finalise pricing for Mar-Apr waves auction

On its part, the government had asked Trai to reconsider the pricing but the regulator refused.

The Digital Communication Commission (DCC) is scheduled to meet on December 20 wherein it is likely to finalise the pricing and other details for the upcoming spectrum auction. The government plans to conduct the sale of airwaves in March-April next year.

Indicating that spectrum prices can be reduced in near future, communications and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced a couple of months back that government was undertaking reforms regarding pricing.

The telecom industry has expressed its concern on many occasions regarding high reserve prices of spectrum. As per industry, the prices recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), were much higher when compared to global standards. As the industry is already going through financial stress, the high spectrum prices act as a barrier for buying airwaves.

However, DCC has the powers to reduce the prices.

In August 2018, Trai had recommended reserve price for the next round of auctions, which were considerably lower than what was fixed for the 2016 auctions but it was still seen on the higher end, considering the industry’s financial position.

For instance, for the 5G band in the 3300-3600 MHz where the prices had been given for the first time, at Rs 492 crore per MHz, for a pan-India minimum block of 20 MHz operators would have to shell out Rs. 9,840 crore, which is seen as steep.

Similarly, for the premium 4G spectrum though the Trai had reduced the reserve price by 43% at Rs. 6,568 crore per MHz, still for a pan-India 5 MHz block operators would have to shell out Rs. 32,840 crore.

Going by global standards the price of Rs. 492 crore per MHz for 5G spectrum was seen on the higher side as the South Korean auctions which happened last year had the price at Rs. 130 crore per MHz.