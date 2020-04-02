DBT transfers decline sharply in FY20?

Published: April 2, 2020 8:19:13 AM

The website on Wednesday showed cut in transfers under some of the key schemes including MGNREGA and PMAY-Gramin.

DBT transfers, direct benefit transfers, MGNREGA, PMAY-GraminThe government is yet to update the FY20 data

The Centre’s direct benefit transfers (cash and in-kind) fell by 23% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore in FY20 from Rs 3.3 lakh crore in FY19, according to the official website.

While it is not clear if the government is yet to update the FY20 data, the website on Wednesday showed cut in transfers under some of the key schemes including MGNREGA and PMAY-Gramin.

