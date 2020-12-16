  • MORE MARKET STATS

Day of ‘special joy’ for farmers, says PM on Rs 3,500 cr subsidy for sugar mills

By: |
December 16, 2020 7:23 PM

"Today is a day of special joy for crores of farmers of the country. The Cabinet has approved an assistance money of Rs 3500 crote for five crore sugarcane farmers. Money will be directly credited to their accounts. This will also help lakhs of workers associated with these sugar mills," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government approved the subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.The government approved the subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.

It is a day of “special joy” for crores of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for clearing the dues of farmers and asserted that it will also help lakhs of workers associated with these mills.

The government approved the subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.

Related News

“Today is a day of special joy for crores of farmers of the country. The Cabinet has approved an assistance money of Rs 3500 crote for five crore sugarcane farmers. Money will be directly credited to their accounts. This will also help lakhs of workers associated with these sugar mills,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Day of ‘special joy’ for farmers says PM on Rs 3500 cr subsidy for sugar mills
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm Acts already national laws; States need not notify separately: Experts
2Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal: I-T dept
3CCEA approves revised cost of Rs 6.7k cr for power transmission project for 6 north-eastern states