Data monitor: States’ FY22 capex target difficult to meet

Like last year, which saw a 11% rise on-year over a low base of FY20, it expects 11-13% rise in capex this fiscal, assuming that states spend 80-85% of the budgeted estimate.
India’s top 21 states – accounting for more than 90% of aggregate state capital expenditure – are aiming for an ambitious 36% rise in capital outlay this fiscal (to Rs 6 trn) over revised estimates of FY21 (Rs 4.4 trn).
This target seems too high, CRISIL has said.
Like last year, which saw a 11% rise on-year over a low base of FY20, it expects 11-13% rise in capex this fiscal, assuming that states spend 80-85% of the budgeted estimate.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.