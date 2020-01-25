Data Monitor: Robust growth for port traffic in December

Container volumes rose sequentially in December19 from the weak levels of September 19.
Overall port volumes rose 6% y-o-y in Dec’19 vs y-o-y decline in Oct-Nov; this was partially helped by a weak base of Dec’18. Overall, in Q3FY20, major port volumes remained flat y-o-y. Container volumes rose sequentially in Dec’19 from the weak levels of Sep’19.
A decline in volumes moderated from 3.4% y-o-y in Oct-Nov’19 to 2.2% y-o-y in Dec’19 (in TEU terms).
