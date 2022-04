Container traffic at major ports and railways’ EXIM container tonnage growth in Q4FY22 was muted at -1% and +2% y-o-y, respectively. Domestic container tonnage growth continued to be robust (+25% y-o-y). E-Way bills generated were up ~6% y-o-y in the first two months of CY22 while diesel consumption was largely flat y-o-y in Q4FY22.