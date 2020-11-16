  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Coal-based power output at 9-month high

By: |
November 16, 2020 2:45 AM

Generation of coal-based power rose to the highest level in nine months (5% m-o-m and 15% y-o-y).

Power demand witnessed nearly 13% y-o-y growth in Oct'20.

Electricity generation registered year-on-year growth (3%) for the second consecutive month in October’20 though it was 3% lower than in Sept’20.

Generation of coal-based power rose to the highest level in nine months (5% m-o-m and 15% y-o-y).

Power demand witnessed nearly 13% y-o-y growth in Oct’20. However, demand was 2% lower on a m-o-m basis.

