Truck rentals on trunk routes have risen about 5% in the last two weeks after oil companies started increasing diesel prices daily by an average of 0.6 paise per litre per day since March 22. Higher freight rates will push up retail inflation, which rose to an eight-month high of 6.07% in February 2022. Dispatches from factory gates have remained robust and the summer-crop harvesting has picked up pace, causing the industry’s freight claim facility to rise.