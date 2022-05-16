scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Drive: Feeling the price pinch

One reason for the wide variance in inflation among states is high rural inflation; states that are more urbanised will report lower inflation.

Written by Saikat Neogi
inflation 2
Lower inflation in states like Kerala also indicates the relative efficiency of the robust public distribution system to keep prices of essential items in check.

As all-India retail inflation spiked to a eight-year high of 7.8% in April, the divergence between the inflation rates of states has become starker. While inflation in states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana galloped to over 9%, Kerala reported the lowest number amongst all states at 5.08%. One reason for the wide variance in inflation among states is high rural inflation; states that are more urbanised will report lower inflation. Lower inflation in states like Kerala also indicates the relative efficiency of the robust public distribution system to keep prices of essential items in check.

More Stories on
inflation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.