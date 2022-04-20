Data Drive: Embattled global growth

Global growth is projected to decline to 3.6% in 2022-23 from an estimated 6.1% in 2021, largely as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to IMF’s April World Economic Outlook. The economic costs of war are high volatility in commodity prices, spiraling inflation because of higher food and fuel prices—the broad-based food price index of the FAO is at an all-time high. The rising borrowing, and the fiscal support during the pandemic will further push up public debt, especially for emerging markets.