Daily items set to get cheaper as crude oil price falls; India to save this much on every $1 drop

Crude oil and its products have a weight of 10.36% on the Whole Price Index.

With crude oil prices witnessing the worst single day drop since the Gulf War in 1991, inflation in India is set to moderate. “Any decrease in the price of crude oil would tend to impact the WPI inflation number commensurately. In case of the CPI the impact of crude oil prices is directly related to the pass through to transportation fuels which has weightage of only 2.39%,” a CARE Ratings report said on Monday. However, the crude oil price will reflect more on the WPI than the CPI. Crude oil and its products have a weight of 10.36% on the Whole Price Index.

India also imports over 80% of its oil requirements from foreign countries and the country imported 4.5 million barrels of crude oil per day during April 2019 to January 2020. India’s dependency on imports has only increased from 83.5% a year ago to 85% now, the report said. With the oil prices crashing, a dollar decrease in prices on a permanent basis would decrease the bill by roughly $1.6 billion per annum. “Crude oil import bill during FY19 was around $112 billion and in the current fiscal is $87.7 billion (till January). Thus the fall in crude oil prices will further aid in softening the CAD,” the report said.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia’s aggressive pricing, Coronavirus push crude oil on brink of lowest level since 1st gulf war

As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus and the Chinese economy remains shut, the oil markets witnessed a major slip in the crude prices. The global oil demand growth in 2020 is expected to be less than 0.48 million barrel per day, from the earlier forecast of 1.1 million barrel per day in December 2019. The softening of demand and continued fall in oil prices prompted OPEC and its allies to hold a meeting and recalibrate its production cuts for the remainder of the year. The pressure was then mounting on OPEC to cut prices.